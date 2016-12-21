At Least 72 Dead in Siberia After Drinking Counterfeit Alcohol
Seventy-two people in a Siberian city have now died after drinking tainted bath oils in what has become one of the worst poisonings in Russian history. There are fears the death toll may climb even higher, with 33 people still hospitalized according to local authorities in the city, Irkutsk, located in Russia's far east.

