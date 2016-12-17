A high-speed train of friendship, coo...

A high-speed train of friendship, cooperation

Friday Dec 16

A high-speed railroad - this was how Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jinhua described China-Philippine relations today following President Duterte's recent state visit to Beijing. After their initial meeting, Duterte met again with China President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Lima, Peru.

Chicago, IL

