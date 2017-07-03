This country, once again, is the happiest nation in the world
File photo - A Paraguayan soccer fan waves his national flag while celebrating Paraguay's victory over Japan to advance to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Asuncion June 29, 2010. In the survey, pollsters asked nearly 150,000 people in 142 countries to rate their levels of emotional positivity and negativity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|Apr '17
|andet1987
|8
|The Latest: Gay rights activist pleased with pa... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Belle Sexton
|1
|The Latest: Gay rights activist pleased with pa... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|WasteWater
|7
|Dr. Marek Bartelik elected as the 15th presiden... (Mar '12)
|Jun '15
|Spinner
|2
|Paraguay Landless and Brazilians Clash (Feb '12)
|Feb '15
|toto
|5
|Daily Payouts On Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|...FARMER..is...GOD,..not... (Aug '13)
|Nov '14
|Coco
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC