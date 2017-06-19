The black door

Tuesday Jun 6

Details of one of the many artistic doors that can be seen in the village of Altos de Chavon, a small town with a truly unique history in the world. The biggest attraction in La Romana, Dominican Republic, is Altos de Chavon, a re-creation of a medieval European village conceived from the imagination of Roberto Copa, a former Paramount Studios set designer, and Charles Bluhdorn.

Chicago, IL

