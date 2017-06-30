Lee's Jasso presents in Paraguay

Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

Lee University's Dr. Hermilo Jasso recently presented at "The Management Of Your Leadership Style Inside The Organization" leadership conference in Asuncion, Paraguay.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Chicago, IL

