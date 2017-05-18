PM Harris Congratulates The Republic Of Paraguay On The Occasion Of...

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, May 18, 2017 - St. Kitts and Nevis' Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has extended congratulations to the Government and people of the Republic of Paraguay on the occasion of that country's 206 "The Government and people of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis are pleased to celebrate with you on the achievement of this milestone and wishes the Government and the people of Paraguay continued success, unity and prosperity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.