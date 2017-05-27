Collected Department Releases: Paraguayan Independence Day
On behalf of the United States government, we send our best wishes to the people of Paraguay on the 206th anniversary of Paraguay's independence on May 15. The United States and Paraguay share a long history of friendship and a commitment to work together toward an even brighter, more prosperous future. Paraguay's role in ensuring peace and security in the region, and its efforts to expand economic opportunity for all its citizens, attest to its strength and vision.
