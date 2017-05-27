Collected Department Releases: Paragu...

Collected Department Releases: Paraguayan Independence Day

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: State Department

On behalf of the United States government, we send our best wishes to the people of Paraguay on the 206th anniversary of Paraguay's independence on May 15. The United States and Paraguay share a long history of friendship and a commitment to work together toward an even brighter, more prosperous future. Paraguay's role in ensuring peace and security in the region, and its efforts to expand economic opportunity for all its citizens, attest to its strength and vision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State Department.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr '17 andet1987 8
News The Latest: Gay rights activist pleased with pa... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Belle Sexton 1
News The Latest: Gay rights activist pleased with pa... (Jul '15) Jul '15 WasteWater 7
News Dr. Marek Bartelik elected as the 15th presiden... (Mar '12) Jun '15 Spinner 2
News Paraguay Landless and Brazilians Clash (Feb '12) Feb '15 toto 5
Daily Payouts On Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
...FARMER..is...GOD,..not... (Aug '13) Nov '14 Coco 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,991 • Total comments across all topics: 281,120,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC