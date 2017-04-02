World briefs: 154 dead after rivers o...

World briefs: 154 dead after rivers overflow in Colombia

13 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

An avalanche of water from three overflowing rivers swept through a small city in Colombia while people slept, destroying homes, sweeping away cars and killing at least 154 unsuspecting residents. The incident triggered by intense rains happened around midnight in Mocoa, a provincial capital of about 40,000.

