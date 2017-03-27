UPDATE 1-Peru finmin says flood damag...

UPDATE 1-Peru finmin says flood damages merit wider fiscal gap

Reconstruction efforts in Peru after severe flooding that killed more than 100 people warrant a wider fiscal deficit target, though the country is not planning to access debt markets to finance the deficit, the finance minister said on Saturday. Reconstruction efforts will cost about $3 billion over three years and begin in the second half of 2017, Minister Alfredo Thorne said in Asuncion, the Paraguayan capital, where he was attending an Inter-American Development Bank governors' meeting.

