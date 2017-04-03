UN Calls for Investigation into Killi...

UN Calls for Investigation into Killing of Paraguayan Protester

Tuesday Apr 4

A U.N. official on Tuesday called for an investigation into the killing of a Paraguayan protester during violent demonstrations last week, while President Horacio Cartes canceled an overseas trip to concentrate on resolving the country's political crisis. Amerigo Incalcaterra, Representative for South America of the U.N Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, said Paraguayan authorities were "doing what they have to do" after police stormed an opposition party's headquarters last week and shot dead 25-year-old protester Rodrigo Quintana.

Chicago, IL

