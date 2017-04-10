U.N. calls for investigation into kil...

U.N. calls for investigation into killing of Paraguayan protester

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Reuters

Police walk inside the building of the Congress, which was damaged after a demonstration against a proposed amendment that would allow Paraguay's president to stand for re-election, in Asuncion, Paraguay April 4, 2017. Firefighters remove debris from the building of the Congress, which was damaged after a demonstration against a proposed amendment that would allow Paraguay's president to stand for re-election, in Asuncion, Paraguay April 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr 3 andet1987 8
News The Latest: Gay rights activist pleased with pa... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Belle Sexton 1
News The Latest: Gay rights activist pleased with pa... (Jul '15) Jul '15 WasteWater 7
News Dr. Marek Bartelik elected as the 15th presiden... (Mar '12) Jun '15 Spinner 2
News Paraguay Landless and Brazilians Clash (Feb '12) Feb '15 toto 5
Daily Payouts On Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
...FARMER..is...GOD,..not... (Aug '13) Nov '14 Coco 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,301 • Total comments across all topics: 280,212,105

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC