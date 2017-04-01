Turmoil Deepens in Latin America as P...

Turmoil Deepens in Latin America as Paraguay's Congress Smolders

Paraguay's President Horacio Cartes proudly watched Friday morning as children handed out gifts to visiting central bankers and finance officials in Asuncion, a rare moment in the spotlight for one of South America's smallest nations. Twelve hours later, Paraguay was still attracting attention, but for the wrong reasons as violent protests followed the senate's unexpected approval of a bill allowing Cartes to stand for re-election.

