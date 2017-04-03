Separation of powers still not workin...

Separation of powers still not working in Venezuela -Argentina says

Sunday Read more: Reuters

The separation of powers in Venezuela is still not functioning despite Saturday's reversal of a Supreme Court decision to annul Congress, Argentina Foreign Minister Susana Malcorra told reporters. Malcorra made the comment at a news conference after a meeting of the Mercosur trade bloc called to discuss Venezuela's political crisis.

Chicago, IL

