Paraguay protesters seek end to re-election proposal, vote looms
Protesters were collecting signatures on Sunday demanding the withdrawal of a proposed amendment that would allow Paraguay's president to stand for re-election while his allies vowed to move forward with the measure despite Friday's violent clashes. Paraguay's President Horacio Cartes speaks during the opening ceremony at the Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Inter-American Development Bank in Asuncion, Paraguay April 1, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|17 hr
|andet1987
|8
|The Latest: Gay rights activist pleased with pa... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Belle Sexton
|1
|The Latest: Gay rights activist pleased with pa... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|WasteWater
|7
|Dr. Marek Bartelik elected as the 15th presiden... (Mar '12)
|Jun '15
|Spinner
|2
|Paraguay Landless and Brazilians Clash (Feb '12)
|Feb '15
|toto
|5
|Daily Payouts On Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|...FARMER..is...GOD,..not... (Aug '13)
|Nov '14
|Coco
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC