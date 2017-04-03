Paraguay protesters seek end to re-el...

Paraguay protesters seek end to re-election proposal, vote looms

Protesters were collecting signatures on Sunday demanding the withdrawal of a proposed amendment that would allow Paraguay's president to stand for re-election while his allies vowed to move forward with the measure despite Friday's violent clashes. Paraguay's President Horacio Cartes speaks during the opening ceremony at the Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Inter-American Development Bank in Asuncion, Paraguay April 1, 2017.

Chicago, IL

