Paraguay president's re-election bid unsettles his corporate allies
Paraguayan business groups are urging the country's Congress to abandon a proposal that would allow President Horacio Cartes to seek re-election, fearing popular outrage could jeopardize his administration's progress in attracting foreign investment. While they generally back Cartes' center-right government, they have said he should give up on running in 2018 for a second five-year term to preserve economic growth in the world's No.
