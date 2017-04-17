Paraguay President Says Will Not Be Candidate in 2018 Election
Paraguay's President Horacio Cartes said on Monday he would not be a candidate in Paraguay's 2018 election regardless of whether or not Congress passes an amendment to allow second terms. In a letter directed to the Archbishop of Asuncion shared on Twitter, Cartes said he was inspired by Pope Francis's call for peace and dialogue.
