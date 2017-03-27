Paraguay police shoot dead opposition party leader

Can YOU tell who is wearing a $62 wedding dress and who's in $1,900 Vera Wang? As Topshop and ASOS release purse-friendly bridal gowns we see how they compare against designer creations Billionaire university benefactor 'hired a hit man to kill his eldest son because he was angry after being kicked out of the family business' 'If China won't deal with North Korea, I will': Donald Trump vows to get tough with Kim Jong-un over fears they could launch a NUKE at the US by 2020 Supreme Court showdown: McConnell says Neil Gorsuch will be confirmed this week, with or without Democrats... but Schumer insists it is unlikely he will reach 60 votes The many hats of Hedda Hopper: How gossip queen conquered Hollywood at the age of 52 after her film career went up in flames and helped Joan Crawford destroy the 'vulgar' Bette Davis The daring US wiretapping operation carried out 400 feet underwater ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.