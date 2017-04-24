Paraguay locals film a statue of the Virgin Mary
Is this a MIRACLE? Excited locals flock to see a statue of the Virgin Mary 'with tears running down her cheeks' at a church in Paraguay Locals flocked to see a statue of the Virgin Mary after it began 'weeping tears' at a church in Paraguay. The Virgin was seen with what appeared to be tears running down her cheeks in the church of Santa Librada in the city of Villarrica.
