Paraguay: armed robbers use explosives to break into vault
ASUNCION, Paraguay - Paraguayan authorities say dozens of attackers armed with assault rifles used explosives to blast open the vault of an armored car company and then apparently escaped into Brazil with an undetermined amount of cash.
