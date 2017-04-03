Panama outlines bond plans

Finance Minister Dulcidio De La Guardia tells LatinFinance that Panama will raise $1.25bn in the cross-border market and also seek funding to build a fourth bridge over the Panama Canal Panama aims to raise $1.25bn in the cross-border bond market this year and is also in talks for a hybrid transaction to finance the construction of the fourth bridge over the Panama Canal, the country's finance minister told LatinFinance . The Central American sovereign issuer has approximately $2.7bn in funding needs for 2017, including $800m to refinance maturing debt, Dulcidio De La Guardia said at the IDB-IIC Annual Meeting in Asuncion, Paraguay.

