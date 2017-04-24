LDS Church to close 4 temples in Japa...

LDS Church to close 4 temples in Japan, Paraguay, Oklahoma and Tennessee for renovation

Monday Apr 10 Read more: Deseret News

Four more temples will close for renovation later this year, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday afternoon. The Oklahoma City Oklahoma, Memphis Tennessee and Tokyo Japan temples will close for extensive renovations in October.

