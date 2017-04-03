LatAm focuses on ways to guard agains...

LatAm focuses on ways to guard against protectionist policies

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Latin Finance

With a surge in protectionist rhetoric in the US and other developed countries, Latin American nations are exploring ways to integrate their economies while maintaining disciplined economic policies Latin American countries are emphasizing the need to integrate their economies and increase intraregional trade and investment to counter a surge in protectionist rhetoric in the US and other developed countries, said panelists at LatinFinance 's 14th Annual IDB Breakfast in Asuncion, Paraguay. "After the commodities cycle, there is another [cycle] that is starting to impact Latin America, and that is protectionism in developed countries," Alejandro Micco, the undersecretary of finance for Chile, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Latin Finance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Mon andet1987 8
News The Latest: Gay rights activist pleased with pa... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Belle Sexton 1
News The Latest: Gay rights activist pleased with pa... (Jul '15) Jul '15 WasteWater 7
News Dr. Marek Bartelik elected as the 15th presiden... (Mar '12) Jun '15 Spinner 2
News Paraguay Landless and Brazilians Clash (Feb '12) Feb '15 toto 5
Daily Payouts On Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
...FARMER..is...GOD,..not... (Aug '13) Nov '14 Coco 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,325 • Total comments across all topics: 280,060,822

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC