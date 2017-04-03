LatAm focuses on ways to guard against protectionist policies
With a surge in protectionist rhetoric in the US and other developed countries, Latin American nations are exploring ways to integrate their economies while maintaining disciplined economic policies Latin American countries are emphasizing the need to integrate their economies and increase intraregional trade and investment to counter a surge in protectionist rhetoric in the US and other developed countries, said panelists at LatinFinance 's 14th Annual IDB Breakfast in Asuncion, Paraguay. "After the commodities cycle, there is another [cycle] that is starting to impact Latin America, and that is protectionism in developed countries," Alejandro Micco, the undersecretary of finance for Chile, said.
