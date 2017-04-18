Fred Issues Rallying Cry Ahead of Galo Tie With Libertad
In form Fred says that Atltico Mineiro are relaxed ahead of their meeting with Libertad in Paraguay this week. The Brazilian side face Libertad on Wednesday night in their third group encounter in the Copa Libertadores, having taken four points from their first two games.
