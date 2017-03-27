Paraguay senators vote in secret to allow presidential re-election
Protestors fight with the police during a demonstration against a possible change in the law to allow for presidential re-election in front of the Congress building in Asuncion, Paraguay, March 31, 2017. Protestors fight with the police during a demonstration against a possible change in the law to allow for presidential re-election in front of the Congress building in Asuncion, Paraguay, March 31, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Gay rights activist pleased with pa... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Belle Sexton
|1
|The Latest: Gay rights activist pleased with pa... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|WasteWater
|7
|Dr. Marek Bartelik elected as the 15th presiden... (Mar '12)
|Jun '15
|Spinner
|2
|Paraguay Landless and Brazilians Clash (Feb '12)
|Feb '15
|toto
|5
|Daily Payouts On Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|...FARMER..is...GOD,..not... (Aug '13)
|Nov '14
|Coco
|6
|Pope removes divisive bishop in Paraguay (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC