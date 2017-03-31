Paraguay Senate majority approves pre...

Paraguay Senate majority approves presidential re-election

16 hrs ago

ASUNCION, Paraguay - A majority in Paraguay's Senate has approved a constitutional amendment allowing the re-election of a president to a second term, a move that was termed illegal by opposition members and opposed by the Senate president. The measure was approved Friday by 25 of the country's 45 senators.

Chicago, IL

