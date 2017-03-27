Paraguay Congress wrestles again with...

Paraguay Congress wrestles again with presidential re-election law

ASUNCION: Security forces surrounded Paraguay's Congress on Tuesday while lawmakers argued over a possible change in law that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election, a move that the opposition says would weaken democratic institutions. This week a group of senators asked for a special session that the opposition interpreted as the start of a new campaign by Cartes and his coalition to enable presidential re-election.

