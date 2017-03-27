MERCER: Quality of Life in Sofia- the Worst in EU
Sofia is the worst to live in capital in the European Union, shows the annual survey of consulting firm , showing the quality of life in major cities worldwide. City infrastructure, ranked separately this year, plays an important role when multinational companies decide where to establish locations abroad and send expatriate workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sofia News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Gay rights activist pleased with pa... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Belle Sexton
|1
|The Latest: Gay rights activist pleased with pa... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|WasteWater
|7
|Dr. Marek Bartelik elected as the 15th presiden... (Mar '12)
|Jun '15
|Spinner
|2
|Paraguay Landless and Brazilians Clash (Feb '12)
|Feb '15
|toto
|5
|Daily Payouts On Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|...FARMER..is...GOD,..not... (Aug '13)
|Nov '14
|Coco
|6
|Pope removes divisive bishop in Paraguay (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC