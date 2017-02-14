Paraguay gives remains of military dictatorship victims to families
The remains of four people killed during Paraguay's 1954-1989 military dictatorship were given to their families on Friday in an emotional ceremony that was the first of its kind. Family members approach the coffin of Miguel Angel Soleri during a ceremony where the remains of persons who went missing during the dictatorship government of Alfredo Stroessner are returned in the Cultural Center of the Republic, Asuncion, Paraguay February 10, 2017.
