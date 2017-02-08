Eastern Airlines Mystery Continues: 'We Were Close'
That's how Dan Futrell and Isaac Stoner - the 30-something Bostonians who scaled Bolivia's Mount Illimani to search for the black box of an Eastern Airlines Boeing 727 downed in 1985 - reacted to the National Transportation Safety Board 's announcement that the debris they recovered hasn't solved the mystery of the crash. The flight, EA980, slammed into Illimani on Jan. 1, 1985, en route from Asuncion , Paraguay, to Miami.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Gay rights activist pleased with pa... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Belle Sexton
|1
|The Latest: Gay rights activist pleased with pa... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|WasteWater
|7
|Dr. Marek Bartelik elected as the 15th presiden... (Mar '12)
|Jun '15
|Spinner
|2
|Paraguay Landless and Brazilians Clash (Feb '12)
|Feb '15
|toto
|5
|Daily Payouts On Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|...FARMER..is...GOD,..not... (Aug '13)
|Nov '14
|Coco
|6
|Pope removes divisive bishop in Paraguay (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC