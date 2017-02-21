Couple caught 'having sex' while ridi...

Couple caught 'having sex' while riding motorbike on motorway

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: Metro UK News

Footage showing the pair in a compromising position on a motorway near Encarnacion has been handed to police in Paraguay. Needless to say the semi-naked couple puzzled motorists driving past one of whom shot the video on their phone.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Gay rights activist pleased with pa... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Belle Sexton 1
News The Latest: Gay rights activist pleased with pa... (Jul '15) Jul '15 WasteWater 7
News Dr. Marek Bartelik elected as the 15th presiden... (Mar '12) Jun '15 Spinner 2
News Paraguay Landless and Brazilians Clash (Feb '12) Feb '15 toto 5
Daily Payouts On Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
...FARMER..is...GOD,..not... (Aug '13) Nov '14 Coco 6
News Pope removes divisive bishop in Paraguay (Sep '14) Sep '14 joe 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,789 • Total comments across all topics: 279,188,874

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC