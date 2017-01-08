Pope says will not increase security ...

Pope says will not increase security on travels despite risks

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 8 Read more: Religion News Service

Pope Francis waves to the crowd of faithful from a popemobile as he arrives to celebrate mass in Luque, on the outskirts of Asuncion, Paraguay, on July 12, 2015. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Andres Stapff says he realizes he may be the target of an attack but that he will continue to travel without bulletproof vehicles or heavy security because he wants to get close to people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Gay rights activist pleased with pa... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Belle Sexton 1
News The Latest: Gay rights activist pleased with pa... (Jul '15) Jul '15 WasteWater 7
News Dr. Marek Bartelik elected as the 15th presiden... (Mar '12) Jun '15 Spinner 2
News Paraguay Landless and Brazilians Clash (Feb '12) Feb '15 toto 5
Daily Payouts On Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
...FARMER..is...GOD,..not... (Aug '13) Nov '14 Coco 6
News Pope removes divisive bishop in Paraguay (Sep '14) Sep '14 joe 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,846 • Total comments across all topics: 277,969,120

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC