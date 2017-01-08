Pope says will not increase security on travels despite risks
Pope Francis waves to the crowd of faithful from a popemobile as he arrives to celebrate mass in Luque, on the outskirts of Asuncion, Paraguay, on July 12, 2015. Photo courtesy of Reuters/Andres Stapff says he realizes he may be the target of an attack but that he will continue to travel without bulletproof vehicles or heavy security because he wants to get close to people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Gay rights activist pleased with pa... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Belle Sexton
|1
|The Latest: Gay rights activist pleased with pa... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|WasteWater
|7
|Dr. Marek Bartelik elected as the 15th presiden... (Mar '12)
|Jun '15
|Spinner
|2
|Paraguay Landless and Brazilians Clash (Feb '12)
|Feb '15
|toto
|5
|Daily Payouts On Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|...FARMER..is...GOD,..not... (Aug '13)
|Nov '14
|Coco
|6
|Pope removes divisive bishop in Paraguay (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC