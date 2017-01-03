Paraguay's Congress Seeks Solutions T...

Paraguay's Congress Seeks Solutions To Evicted Farmers

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

Responding to the urgent request of Paraguayan campesinos , who were violently evicted from their land, Paraguay's Permanent Legislative Commission held a meeting with the National Institute of Rural and Land Development director Justo Cardenas to try to resolve the issue. They discussed how to end the conflict in Guahory, in the region of Caaguazu, where residents were attacked by police forces Monday in order to evict them for the benefit of Brazilian settlers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Gay rights activist pleased with pa... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Belle Sexton 1
News The Latest: Gay rights activist pleased with pa... (Jul '15) Jul '15 WasteWater 7
News Dr. Marek Bartelik elected as the 15th presiden... (Mar '12) Jun '15 Spinner 2
News Paraguay Landless and Brazilians Clash (Feb '12) Feb '15 toto 5
Daily Payouts On Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
...FARMER..is...GOD,..not... (Aug '13) Nov '14 Coco 6
News Pope removes divisive bishop in Paraguay (Sep '14) Sep '14 joe 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,601 • Total comments across all topics: 277,803,563

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC