Paraguay's Congress Seeks Solutions To Evicted Farmers

Responding to the urgent request of Paraguayan campesinos , who were violently evicted from their land, Paraguay's Permanent Legislative Commission held a meeting with the National Institute of Rural and Land Development director Justo Cardenas to try to resolve the issue. They discussed how to end the conflict in Guahory, in the region of Caaguazu, where residents were attacked by police forces Monday in order to evict them for the benefit of Brazilian settlers.

