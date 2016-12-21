Wyndham Hotel Group Acquires Fen Hotels

Wyndham Hotel Group today announced its acquisition of Latin America's leading Fen Hotels, adding 26 management contracts across Argentina, Peru, Costa Rica, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, and the U.S. including two new Fen-built Wyndham Grand hotels opening in Montevideo, Uruguay, and Asuncion, Paraguay. With the addition of Fen Hotels' signature Esplendor Boutique Hotels and Dazzler Hotels, Wyndham Hotel Group's portfolio of distinct brands grows to 18, all of which will be bookable through the company's award-winning loyalty program, Wyndham Rewards, by the end of 2017.

