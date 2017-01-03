UPDATE 1-Paraguay's president vetoes 2017 budget due to Senate debt limit
Dec 26 Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes vetoed the country's 2017 budget on Monday, an unprecedented decision taken to avoid the risk of default after the Senate placed a limit on the amount of debt the government could issue. The veto means the 2016 budget will remain in place for the coming year.
