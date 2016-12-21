Taiwan eyes Trump's China policy with mix of hope and fear
This combination of two 2016 file photos shows, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, left, speaking at a ceremony at the Gen. Andres Rodriguez school in Asuncion, Paraguay, on June 29, and U.S. and President-elect Donald Trump talking with President Barack Obama at White House in Washington, U.S.A. As Taiwan becomes a contentious issue between China and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, people on the island are hoping it will lead to closer ties with Washington but are wary of becoming a bargaining chip between the world's two largest economies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Gay rights activist pleased with pa... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Belle Sexton
|1
|The Latest: Gay rights activist pleased with pa... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|WasteWater
|7
|Dr. Marek Bartelik elected as the 15th presiden... (Mar '12)
|Jun '15
|Spinner
|2
|Paraguay Landless and Brazilians Clash (Feb '12)
|Feb '15
|toto
|5
|Daily Payouts On Premium Rate Numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|...FARMER..is...GOD,..not... (Aug '13)
|Nov '14
|Coco
|6
|Pope removes divisive bishop in Paraguay (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|joe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC