Ecuador economy to grow 1.42 pct in 2017 -central bank

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Reuters

Dec 29 Ecuador's central bank expects the Andean nation's economy to grow by 1.42 percent in 2017 with respect to 2016, central bank manager Madeleine Abarcasaid said in a press conference on Thursday. ASUNCION, Dec 29 Paraguay ended 2016 with an annual inflation rate of 3.9 percent, driven by increases in food prices, particularly beef, the central bank said on Thursday.

