Bringing cumbia music from Argentina and joy to the crowds

Friday Dec 2

La Yegros performs at the Atrium at Lincoln Center on November 22, 2016 in New York City. With its air of chic rapper and a giant smile, Argentina Mariana Yegros combines explosive cumbias, with electronic music and is harvesting a progressive success in Europe, Canada and the United States.

Chicago, IL

