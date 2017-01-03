BRIEF-Blacksteel Energy announces warrant extension

BRIEF-Blacksteel Energy announces war...

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Reuters

CARACAS, Dec 29 Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday said his government would extend the use of 100-bolivar notes to Jan. 20, after a plan to withdraw those bills from the economy sparked nationwide protests and widespread looting.

