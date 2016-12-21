FilmSharks Intl. acquires "Los Buscad...

FilmSharks Intl. acquires "Los Buscadores" adventure thriller

Wednesday Nov 30

PanARMENIAN.Net - In the first deal to go down at Ventana Sur, FilmSharks Intl. has secured world sales rights to adventure thriller "Los Buscadores" , Juan Carlos Maneglia and Tana Schembori's follow-up to 2012's box office, sales and festival breakout hit, action thriller "7 Cajas" which Breaking Glass Pictures picked up for the U.S., among multiple deals cut around the world, Variety said.

Chicago, IL

