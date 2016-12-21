FilmSharks Intl. acquires "Los Buscadores" adventure thriller
PanARMENIAN.Net - In the first deal to go down at Ventana Sur, FilmSharks Intl. has secured world sales rights to adventure thriller "Los Buscadores" , Juan Carlos Maneglia and Tana Schembori's follow-up to 2012's box office, sales and festival breakout hit, action thriller "7 Cajas" which Breaking Glass Pictures picked up for the U.S., among multiple deals cut around the world, Variety said.
