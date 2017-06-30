Why these PNG elections are taking us towards dictatorship
I SUSPECT these Papua New Guinea elections have been so deliberately set to fail, leaving much room for fraud and confusion and distracting from what is really going on - the establishment of a dictatorship. Already prime minister Peter O'Neill has his own special police unit that flies around Papua New Guinea escorting him in his private airlines, he has a special army unit of 40 exclusively for his callout, he controls the media and public service and, it seems, the police and defence commands and perhaps the judiciary - the signs and red flags are blinking bright red now.
