Why these PNG elections are taking us towards dictatorship

I SUSPECT these Papua New Guinea elections have been so deliberately set to fail, leaving much room for fraud and confusion and distracting from what is really going on - the establishment of a dictatorship. Already prime minister Peter O'Neill has his own special police unit that flies around Papua New Guinea escorting him in his private airlines, he has a special army unit of 40 exclusively for his callout, he controls the media and public service and, it seems, the police and defence commands and perhaps the judiciary - the signs and red flags are blinking bright red now.

