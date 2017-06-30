Water threat from mine 'too extreme'

Read more: Illawarra Mercury

The threat large quantities of groundwater may be drained into Hume Coal's proposed mine means the risk is too great to allow the project to proceed, a residents group says. The Coal Free Southern Highlands group , which campaigns against the mine, said it has identified several "deal breakers" which mean the mine "cannot be approved".

