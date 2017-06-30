Veteran doctor John Niblet dies: trea...

Veteran doctor John Niblet dies: treated evilly by PNG government

THE man who was a staunch campaigner for the improvement of the National Cancer Treatment Centre in Lae has died at the hospital he served in for more than 20 years. Former Angau Hospital oncologist Dr John Niblet died of various complications at about 7pm on Tuesday night with his wife Andrea at his hospital bedside.

Chicago, IL

