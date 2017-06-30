Top 3 Theories for Amelia Earhart's Disappearance
In a July 5, 2017, segment on the Today Show, History Channel filmmakers argue that Earhart and Noonan landed in the Marshall Islands, hundreds of miles from their intended destination of Howland Island. On July 2, 1937, Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan took off from Lae, New Guinea, in a Lockheed Electra 10E on one of the last legs of their around-the-world flight.
