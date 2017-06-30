The 2017 International Toilet Tourism...

The 2017 International Toilet Tourism Award Winners Announce

Six public toilets loved by tourists have officially wiped the floor with the competition. Winners include a cliffhanger dunny where you can sit and watch crocodiles basking while you do your business GREAT loos in tourism destinations become talking points, encourage repeat visits and can be a positive indicator of how the host community respects tourists.

