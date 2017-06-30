Sri Lanka's worst-ever dengue outbrea...

Sri Lanka's worst-ever dengue outbreak kills 225

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

A Sri Lankan public health official,left, points out Mosquito lava in a bottle during a Dengue fever irradiation work in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. Sri Lanka is suffering its worst dengue outbreak with more than 200 people killed and 76,000 infected this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... May '17 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr '17 tomin cali 31
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... (Dec '16) Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16) Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,122 • Total comments across all topics: 282,232,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC