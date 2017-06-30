Sri Lanka dengue outbreak leaves 225 ...

Sri Lanka dengue outbreak leaves 225 dead

CBC News

A municipal worker sprays pesticide in a drain during dengue fever irradiation work in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka is suffering its worst-ever dengue outbreak, with the mosquito-borne virus killing 225 people and infecting more than 76,000 this year.

