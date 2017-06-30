Sri Lanka court suspends CMC from dum...

Sri Lanka court suspends CMC from dumping garbage at Muthurajawela wetlands

July 05, Colombo:

July 05, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Supreme Court today issued an interim injunction banning Colombo Municipal Council from dumping garbage at Muthurajawela sanctuary. Two-judge bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Priyasath Dep and Justice Upali Abeyratne issued the order until July 20 when it considered a Fundamental Rights petition filed by 35 residents living in close proximity to the Muthurajawela Sanctuary.

Chicago, IL

