Sri Lanka Army sets up and equip temporary wards at Negombo Hospital for dengue patients

July 02, Colombo: Sri Lanka Army troops have constructed two new temporary wards in the Negombo General Hospital premises for Dengue patients after hospital authorities brought the lack of adequate warding facilities to the attention of the President when he recently visited the hospital. As a result of the Dengue spreading rapidly in Negombo and the surrounding areas there was congestion in the Dengue ward complex at the Negombo Hospital and after witnessing the shortage of facilities during his visit to the Hospital on June 28th, the President directed the officials to take swift action to expand required facilities.

