Social media rises: what an impact on PNG's national election
SOCIAL media is high speed, handy, easily accessible and a powerful tool to disseminate information, promote ideas and products, communicate political platforms and run election campaigns. In the current Papua New Guinean election, social media has played an unprecedented role in disseminating and circulating election issues; greater than any other media stream.
