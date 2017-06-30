Litro Gas Lanka provides gas cookers and cylinders to families affected by floods
July 04, Colombo: The Litro Gas Lanka Limited has taken steps to provide gas cookers and cylinders to 1,000 families affected by floods in Millaniya Divisional Secretariat of Kalutara District, President Maithripala Sirisena symbolically handed over gas cookers and cylinders to ten families at the Presidential Secretariat, on Monday, President's Media Unit said. The cooking set comprising a gas cooker, cylinder and a regulator provided to each household is valued more than Rs 5,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme...
|May '17
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|1
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|31
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb '17
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC