Litro Gas Lanka provides gas cookers and cylinders to families affected by floods

July 04, Colombo: The Litro Gas Lanka Limited has taken steps to provide gas cookers and cylinders to 1,000 families affected by floods in Millaniya Divisional Secretariat of Kalutara District, President Maithripala Sirisena symbolically handed over gas cookers and cylinders to ten families at the Presidential Secretariat, on Monday, President's Media Unit said. The cooking set comprising a gas cooker, cylinder and a regulator provided to each household is valued more than Rs 5,000.

